NATIONAL CITY (KGTV) - A SWAT team has been called to a National City neighborhood near National City Middle School.

It is unclear why the SWAT team was called out D and E. 18th Street. National City Police did say that a woman and child are inside with a suspect.

Several nearby residents have been evacuated. No other details are available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to 10News for more information as it becomes available.