Suspicious item found in Oak Park destroyed

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A suspicious item found on the road in San Diego’s Oak Park neighborhood was determined to be harmless but destroyed by bomb squad personnel out of an abundance of caution.



The suspicious item was found just after 11:30 a.m. on the street near San Diego Fire-Rescue’s Station 26 in the 2800 block of 54th Street.



Due to the response, 54th Street, between Olive and Quince streets, was closed in both directions. Additionally, eastbound Krenning Street was closed at 53rd Street, and westbound traffic on College Grove Way was only being allowed to turn northbound.



At around 12:15 p.m., the item was determined to be a piece of piping. However, authorities decided to detonate it anyway.

No injuries were reported.More information will be posted as this story develops.