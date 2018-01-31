Suspected drunken driver crashes head-on into unmarked Customs and Border Protection SUV

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A wrong-way crash involving a car and an unmarked Customs and Border Protection SUV in City Heights is under investigation.



San Diego police said the collision happened on Fairmount Avenue, near University Avenue, shortly before 5 a.m.



Police said a female driver was traveling northbound on the southbound side of Fairmount Avenue when she collided head-on into the SUV.



The woman and the CBP agent were not injured.



Police are looking into the possibility the woman was under the influence.