Suspected drunken driver crashes head-on into unmarked Customs and Border Protection SUV

Jermaine Ong
6:17 AM, Jan 31, 2018
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A wrong-way crash involving a car and an unmarked Customs and Border Protection SUV in City Heights is under investigation.

San Diego police said the collision happened on Fairmount Avenue, near University Avenue, shortly before 5 a.m.

Police said a female driver was traveling northbound on the southbound side of Fairmount Avenue when she collided head-on into the SUV.

The woman and the CBP agent were not injured.

Police are looking into the possibility the woman was under the influence.

