Suspected bank robber arrested after pursuit

SAN DIEG (KGTV) - A man suspected of robbing a Mira Mesa bank led police on a high-speed chase Wednesday morning that ended with his arrest in front of a Carlsbad home.



Just after 9:20 a.m., San Diego police responded to a report of a robbery at the Navy Federal Credit Union in the 10000 block of Black Mountain Road.



Responding officers spotted the suspected robber, who got away with an undisclosed amount of cash, on Interstate 15 and pursued him into the North County. The vehicle reached speeds in excess of 100 mph during the pursuit.







The suspected robber eventually made his way onto Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad, where his car's tires were damaged by police spike strips.



As patrol cars converged, the suspected robber ditched his vehicle in the roadway and ran into a nearby neighborhood.



Police cornered the man after he scaled a fence into a home's backyard and then arrested him without incident.



The suspected robber's identity was not immediately disclosed.