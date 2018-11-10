Suspected arsonist has lengthy criminal past

A man suspected of trying to burn down an Albertson's sign in El Cajon pleaded not guilty in Superior Court Friday.

Josua Edgell Wright was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly set fire to the sign at the grocery store off Broadway. A local business owner followed him to a Smart and Final in Lakeside, where he was apprehended.

Wright appeared in court via videoconference, and said nothing.

Records show he's been charged with 16 crimes in the last three years, including for petty theft, shoplifting and resisting arrest.

Deputy District Attorney Brandon Owens declined to discuss Wright's criminal history.

Judge Daniel Lamborn set bail at $75,000. Wright is next due in court Nov. 21.