Suspect leads police on a pursuit through Mid-City

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A hit-and-run suspect caused a police pursuit through the streets of Mid-City Tuesday.

The chase started near the Mid City substation on 3600 Fairmount Avenue and ended at the Arco gas station on University Avenue and 54th Street. It was a slow speed chase that lasted a few minutes. Police used a spike strip to slow down the vehicle. Police on scene also confirmed a police cruiser was damaged by the spikes.

The suspect could be seen and heard screaming and yelling at officers hysterically during the arrest. Police say he seemed to be under the influence of a substance.

Police have not released the suspect’s name. He is expected to be charged with evading police and driving under the influence.