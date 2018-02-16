Suspect in Wichita, Kansas murder case may be in Southern California or Mexico

(KGTV) - Law enforcement officials are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man wanted for murder in Kansas who may be in Southern California.



Faustino Juan Martinez Jr. is accused in the 2016 death of Samuel Resendez in Wichita, according to Sedgwick County authorities.



Authorities said on Oct. 26, 2016, Resendez and Martinez were arguing in a parking lot when Martinez allegedly shot and killed Resendez.



Martinez fled in a 2010 white Range Rover, but abandoned it near the shooting scene. He has not been seen since.



A warrant was issued for Martinez's arrest. He faces charges of first-degree murder, criminal possession of a firearm, and possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.



While they believe Martinez could possibly still be in the Wichita area, authorities said the suspect "is most likely in Mexico or Southern California."



Anyone with information on Martinez's whereabouts is urged to call 316-267-2111 or submit a tip at wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com.