Watch
News

Actions

Suspect in deadly Orange County church shooting identified

California Church Shooting
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes
Crime scene tape is stretched across an area at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods, Calif., Sunday, May 15, 2022, after a fatal shooting.
California Church Shooting
Posted at 8:44 AM, May 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-16 11:44:10-04

(CNS) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Department has identified the suspect in Sunday's shooting at a Laguna Woods church as David Wenwei Chou, 68, of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chou has been booked on suspicion of one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder. He is being held on $1 million bail.

Sheriff's officials said the attack happened during a banquet following the morning service and churchgoers detained the suspect, tying him up with an extension cord.

According to the sheriff's department, the five wounded victims were described as a 66-year-old man; a 92-year-old man; an 82-year-old man; a 75-year-old man; an 86-year-old woman.

The deceased victim was described only as a man.

Two handguns were taken from the suspect, according to authorities. His motive was not clear.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. City News Service contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Click to register or donate

Community Connection

Click to register or donate