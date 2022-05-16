Suspect in deadly Orange County church shooting identified

(CNS) -- The Orange County Sheriff's Department has identified the suspect in Sunday's shooting at a Laguna Woods church as David Wenwei Chou, 68, of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Chou has been booked on suspicion of one count of murder and five counts of attempted murder. He is being held on $1 million bail.

Sheriff's officials said the attack happened during a banquet following the morning service and churchgoers detained the suspect, tying him up with an extension cord.

According to the sheriff's department, the five wounded victims were described as a 66-year-old man; a 92-year-old man; an 82-year-old man; a 75-year-old man; an 86-year-old woman.

The deceased victim was described only as a man.

Two handguns were taken from the suspect, according to authorities. His motive was not clear.