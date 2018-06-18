Surveillance video captures man keying San Miguel fire truck

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Firefighters from San Miguel Fire & Rescue were eating breakfast in Spring Valley around 10 a.m. Sunday when surveillance video captured footage of someone keying their truck.

When the firefighters walked out of the Sunrise Deli on Campo Rd., they found scratches all along the fire truck.

Surveillance video from a nearby store showed a man dragging something sharp along the side of the truck as he walked down the sidewalk.

Because the paint on the truck is not ordinary paint, San Miguel Fire & Rescue estimated the damage would cost the department about $10,000.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident.