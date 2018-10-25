Supporters of California gas tax repeal hosting cheap gas event in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - Cheap gas will be available Thursday afternoon, courtesy of the Yes on Prop 6 campaign.



Over the past week, supporters of the California gas tax repeal effort went on a bus tour that stopped in several cities around the state.



On Thursday, the tour bus will return to San Diego County, stopping at the Valero gas station at 873 Palomar St. in Chula Vista for a rally and news conference.



From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., drivers can fill up at the station for just $1.99 per gallon.



