Superheroes surprise Rady Children's Hospital patients on Halloween

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - Young patients at Rady Children’s Hospital received a sweet surprise on Halloween morning from a group of superheroes.



On Wednesday morning, the band of heroes appeared outside of the children's room windows to brighten their day and do a little bit of cleaning.



Dennis Dwyer, owner of A Plus Window Cleaning, his family, and his employees volunteered their time to give the children a Halloween to remember.



They used a crane to get to reach several stories high and the kids got to see superheroes like Thor and Superman washing their windows.



“These kids are great, we just want them to have a good time today,” said Dwyer. “We’re just trying to put a smile on their face; the whole crew, they love it and we look forward to this every year.”



Dwyer and his crew have been cleaning the windows on Halloween for the last four years and hopes to continue the tradition.



Through tears, Dwyer expressed how grateful he is to be able to see the children’s reactions.



“It’s emotional for me. They’re going through a lot,” he said. “They see us and they just get so excited.”



After the window washing, the superheroes posed for photos and got to meet the children.



“It’s Halloween. We’re going to try to brighten up the kids’ day,” said Anthony Salazar, one of the window washers. “It’s rewarding. This is a pretty cool part of the year where we get to have a good reason for doing it.”



