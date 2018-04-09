Suitcase murder case: Trial begins for man accused of killing Shauna Haynes in downtown San Diego
7:51 AM, Apr 9, 2018
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Opening statements are scheduled Monday in the murder trial of a man who allegedly strangled a female acquaintance after watching her have sex with two other people, then stuffing her body into a suitcase and putting it out with the trash at a downtown hotel.
Joshua Matthew Palmer, 34, faces life in prison without parole if convicted of murder during a rape and murder during sodomy in the death of 21-year-old Shauna Haynes.
Witness Chelsea Shea testified during a preliminary hearing that she had drinks with Palmer at a bar on April 4, 2016, and agreed to go back to his room at the Chadwick Hotel on A Street. She and Palmer were having sex when Haynes arrived with a man named Anthony Kern, Shea testified.
The witness testified that she, Kern and Haynes eventually had sex together, but Palmer "just stood there," then "told us to leave."