Study shows San Diego traffic is among the world's worst

(KGTV) - San Diego is among the world's worst cities when it comes to traffic, a new study shows.



The INRIX 2017 Global Traffic Scorecard ranks San Diego 45th -- out of 1,360 cities in 38 countries -- on its list of most congested cities in the world. America's Finest City is 13th among U.S. cities on the list.



According to the study, San Diegans spent 48 hours in peak traffic congestion last year. Ten percent of San Diegans' driving time in 2017 was spent in traffic.



The worst city on INRIX's list? Los Angeles, for the sixth straight year. Moscow came in second, followed by New York, Sao Paolo and San Francisco.



INRIX's study shows Americans spent an hour a week in traffic during their commutes in 2017.



In fact, INRIX says: "Based on the findings, the U.S. ranked as the most congested developed country in the world, with drivers spending an average of 41 hours a year in traffic during peak hours, which cost drivers nearly $305 billion in 2017, an average of $1,445 per driver."



Kirkland, Washington-based INRIX specializes in transportation analytics.



CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE FULL STUDY