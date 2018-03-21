Students experience powerful message about DUI

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) -- A California Highway Patrol Officer who lost family members in a DUI crash is sharing his story with local students.

Tuesday, students saw a graphic and emotional scene play out right before their eyes. Authorities hope it might make them think twice before drinking and driving.

The mock DUI crash played out on the field at Sage Creek High School and it all looked very real. The aftermath of a drunk driving crash, fellow classmates injured or dead and one of their own eventually arrested for getting behind the wheel.

For CHP Officer Mark Latulippe, the program, called Every 15 Minutes, takes on an ever greater meaning this year.

A few months ago, his cousin Scott Latulippe, Scott’s wife and son were hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver in Austin, Texas. Scott was a well-known teacher at Valley Center High School.

The message at the event Tuesday was lives forever changed because of drinking and driving. The sentiment was echoed by Officer Latulippe who says his family’s story, although tragic, is all too common.

The program will continue at Sage Creek High School Wednesday with a mock funeral and presentation from Officer Latulippe.