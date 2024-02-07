Students across East County and South Bay sheltered in place during San Diego's rare tornado warning Tuesday

LA MESA, Calif. (KGTV)- Students in parts of San Diego's East and South counties had to shelter in place for part of the day Tuesday when a rare tornado warning was issued.

The National Weather Service issued the warning at 11:44 a.m. for people living in the East County. Chula Vista and National City were also included in that warning. At one point, the warning was extended until 12:45 but lifted at 12:15.

Most parents got the alert on their phone or by email. The following went out to families in the La Mesa-Spring Valley School District.

Dear LMSV Families,

In response to the Tornado Warning issued in our community, LMSV students sheltered in place today. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution, based on information from the National Weather Service. A shelter-in-place is a protocol to prevent possible exposure when an environmental or hazardous condition exists outside our school. Teaching and learning continued during this time, though some operations and activities were modified.

We wanted to assure you that students are safe, the warning has been lifted, and operations are back to normal on our campuses.

"We received an email notification that the school had taken precautions to shelter the kids in place, and that had actually wrapped up when we got it, " said Ron Ficalora.

Ron Ficalora's daughter is in 4th grade at Lemon Avenue Elementary in La Mesa.

Charlotte said teachers kept the kids away from windows, but some students were scared.

"They told us it was very high winds but then a lot of kids were freaking out about a tornado warning, and my teacher was like, it's just like the tiniest chance of a tornado, and we were all like going crazy," said Charlotte.

School districts across the East County and South Bay had their schools shelter in place.

" My reaction was pretty shocked that we got it here in San Diego," said parent Lori Hamblen.

"It was pretty scary for me, and people by the window had to go sit on the rug," said Melissa Hamblen, a fourth grader.

There were no reports of damage or an actual tornado touching down.

