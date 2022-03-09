Watch
Student who shouted racist taunts at soccer game to be disciplined

Posted at 6:41 AM, Mar 09, 2022
EL DORADO HILLS, Calif. (AP) — School officials say that a student who heckled Black and Latina soccer players during a high school championship game in Northern California with racist taunts has been identified and is being held accountable.

They say the student made monkey noises and gestures as a Black girl with Clovis’ Buchanan High School prepared to take a penalty kick during the Division I Northern California girls’ soccer game Saturday against El Dorado Hills’ Oak Ridge High School.

Before that, the student barked at a Latina soccer player during her penalty kick.

Oak Ridge High School’s principal said in a message to parents Monday that the student responsible for the heckling was identified after the game.

