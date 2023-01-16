Strong winds from Monday's storm knock down trees in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Heavy rain wasn't the only thing causing problems around San Diego during Monday's storm. Powerful wind has also been a factor in impacting everyday life for residents in the area.

In Pacific Beach, crews worked to clear a tree that fell and knocked out power a little before 4 a.m. Monday. The large tree was uprooted in front of a home, and it fell over several parked cars, smashing a power pole and taking out some wires on its way down.

First responders told a 10News reporter that it seemed no one was hurt as a result of the tree coming down. Police did have to block off Fortuna Ave. earlier Monday as crews worked to clear the area.

Power was out in the area for several hours before city and SDG&E crews responded. As many as 2,100 people lost power because of that tree coming down.

Crews responded to and cleaned up other downed trees Monday morning. Around 6:30 a.m., a palm tree crashed down into a home in Southcrest. First responders say no one was hurt, but the seven people who live in the house will now need assistance.

The Red Cross was assisting them. The extent of the damage inside the home is not clear at this point.

In South Park, rain and wind caused another tree, located on Golf Course Drive just west of 28th Street, to fall over. Police also blocked that area off until it was cleared. No one was hurt in that incident either.