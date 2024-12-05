Strong earthquake strikes off Northern California coast; tsunami warning canceled

UPDATE (12 p.m.): The National Weather Service canceled the tsunami warning for Northern California that was triggered by Thursday morning's quake.

In a statement, the NWS said, "The tsunami warning is canceled for the coastal areas of California and Oregon. No tsunami danger presently exists for this area.”

(KGTV) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.0 struck dozens of miles off the coast of Northern California Thursday morning, prompting a tsunami warning for parts of the Northern California and southern Oregon coasts.

The quake, centered about 60 miles west-southwest of Ferndale, in Humboldt County, was reported at 10:44 a.m. Pacific time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Per the USGS, the earthquake was felt across Northern California, parts of the Bay Area, and in southern Oregon.

About five minutes after the quake was reported, the National Weather Service issued a tsunami warning.

Residents in Northern California received a message regarding the tsunami warning that read: “A series of powerful waves and strong currents may impact coasts near you. You are in danger. Get away from coastal waters. Move to high ground or inland now. Keep away from the coast until local officials say it is safe to return.”

At least 5.3 million people in California were under a tsunami warning after the earthquake, the USGS said in a yellow alert, which predicts localized but minimal damage.

More than 1.3 million people lived close enough to the quake that they could have felt it, the USGS estimated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report