Strawberry Festival returns to Vista for 12th year

VISTA (KGTV) — Summer has kicked off in the strawberry fields of Vista.

More than 100,000 people headed there on Sunday for the annual Strawberry Festival. The day began with a 5K race through the streets of Vista. Thousands of people ran and raised money for local non-profits, including our very own 10News Anchor Jared Aarons.

“I had to burn the calories early so I can do the pie contest later,” Aarons said.

After the race came to the costume competition, Kiki and Jeremy Tolson drove all the way from San Diego to participate.

“All handmade too, each rhinestone by her," said Jeremy Tolson. "I just watched she did all the work.”

Even the smallest berries got their piece of the pie, and the Strawberry Queen was there to reward her worthy subjects.

“I grew up in Vista. I’ve attended the festival every year, so it’s such a blessing to be here as the queen,” said Serenity Serda, the Strawberry Queen.

The streets were filled with around 500 vendors selling sweet treats and other souvenirs.

“This is where some folks start their actual businesses," said Rachel Beld, CEO of the Vista Chamber of Commerce. "It’s so exciting to see and to support them. But also to bring all this foot traffic to the businesses that are already here on main street and in our downtown.”

All of it celebrates Vista’s history as one of the largest strawberry distributors in the world and bringing attention to the city’s growth since then.

“Vista’s very diverse, and that’s what I love about it," Serda said. "It prioritizes family, art and everything culture; it's amazing, and if you’re in Vista for anything, it’ll definitely make a mark on your memory.”