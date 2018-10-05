Strangers step up to replace San Marcos woman's roof

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A San Marcos woman is grateful for a new roof and for the guardian angels who made it possible.

The 63-year-old has lived in the low-income Twin Oaks Valley Mobile Home Park in San Marcos for 24 years, on disability for a heart condition.

With less than $1,000 a month, she manages to pay her mortgage, utilities, and $149 dollars in monthly HOA fees, always on time.

In recent months, the HOA sent a letter explaining that the tarp and bricks covering her leaky roof was in violation of park rules.

Facing steep HOA fines, Summer Richards contacted 10News as a last resort.

“After the story aired it was just amazing," said Richards.

Multiple people called wanting to help, including Matt Spanton and his daughter Matysen, visiting San Diego from Florida.

Spanton owns CAT 5 Contracting and through Facebook they put out a call to action for others to help.

“His little girl Matysen said, 'Daddy, this lady needs a guardian angel'," Richards was later told.

Spanton connected with Graham Dessert, owner of Roofing 101 in San Diego, his crew put in the hours to construct the roof.

All the supplies were donated by SRS Distribution.

“I’m just so grateful, my heart is singing among the cloudy day, and that hasn’t happened in a long time on a cloudy day," said Richards.