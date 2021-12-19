Watch
News

Actions

Stormy holiday week shaping up for California, Nevada

items.[0].image.alt
Sammy Deleo/AP
In this drone photo provided by Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, MMSA, snow continues falling in Mammoth Mountain in Mammoth Lakes, Calif., early Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. Another storm is pushing into California as the state cleans up from a powerful weather system that coated mountains with much-needed snow and set rainfall records in the drought-stricken state. Wednesday's storm is expected to mostly impact Northern California. (Sammy Deleo/MMSA via AP)
California Storm
Posted at 6:03 PM, Dec 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-18 21:03:02-05

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Another round of widespread rain and heavy snow in the mountains is shaping up for California and Nevada in the coming week and could create hazards for holiday travelers.

The National Weather Service says several waves of precipitation are forecast to move inland as a cold low-pressure system from the Gulf of Alaska deepens off the West Coast.

The timing of the precipitation is not certain but is likely to begin in the far north on Monday, become more widespread on Tuesday, and extend through Southern California by the latter half of the week.

Forecasters say snow could begin to bring significant disruptions throughout the week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE

CLICK TO DONATE