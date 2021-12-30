Watch
Storm, snow leads to closure of Grapevine section of I-5

Posted at 8:35 AM, Dec 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-30 11:35:29-05

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Drenching rains are falling across a swath of Southern California and snow has brought traffic to a halt on a major highway as the last in a series of December storms moves through.

The California Highway Patrol says the Grapevine section of Interstate 5 high in the mountains north of Los Angeles was shut down before dawn Thursday.

Meanwhile, Northern California is largely free of storm warnings, but chains are required on major highways through the Sierra Nevada.

Forecasts call for California weather to generally dry out for the New Year's weekend before more storms next week.

