State suing North County Transit over weed killers

KGTV - The Department of Fair Employment and Housing has filed a civil rights lawsuit on behalf of an Oceanside woman who says her life is threatened by the chemicals the North County Transit District uses for weeds.

Judy Kane has multiple chemical sensitivities and says she has trouble breathing along with going outside anytime the NCTD sprays herbicides around the tracks near her house.

“I call it shelter in place,” said Kane, “I cannot do my normal day to day activities.”

Kane had a reasonable accommodation agreement made roughly 10 years ago via email with NCTD and the agency used to weed wack the four block row near her house instead of using chemicals.

However, at the end of 2016 NCTD began spraying again, dissolving their agreement.

The lawsuit is asking NCTD to stop using the chemicals in the area around Kane’s home and also pay Kane’s expenses from medical episodes which occurred after the spraying began.

NCTD did not return 10News request for comment.