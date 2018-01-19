State-of-the-art Wellness & Aquatics Complex set to open after decades of staring at dirt

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) - The long-awaited Wellness & Aquatic Complex at Southwestern College is expected to open to the public in the next few months. The facility, which replaces a 50-year-old dirt lot, is already open to several athletic teams and classes.

“This is the Jaguar Den,” said sophomore Men’s Basketball player Quen Meadows. “This is where we play all of our home games and practices.”

The $52 million center is part of a bond that voters passed in 2008. The lot at the corner of H Street and Otay Lakes Road in Chula Vista sat vacant for decades as plans never came to fruition.

The state-of-the-art Wellness & Aquatics Complex includes aerobics classrooms, a weight room, a gymnasium, and two Olympic-size swimming pools. All of them will be available to students who register for classes in the facility and to residents with a paid membership.

“The fact that I’m able to play in a gym like this, it’s humbling and it’s also motivating at the same time to do well,” said Meadows.

The Complex needs landscaping and a few things to be put in place before it is completely open. A Southwestern College spokesperson expects memberships to go on sale beginning next month and the facility to be fully operational by the summer.