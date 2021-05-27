Watch
State district attorneys file lawsuit over California prison good conduct rules

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
AP Photo/Eric Risberg
San Quentin State Prison
Posted at 10:12 AM, May 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-27 13:12:13-04

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Three-quarters of California's district attorneys are suing the state in a bid to block emergency rules that expand good conduct credits that could eventually bring earlier releases for tens of thousands of inmates.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday says Department of Corrections officials bypassed the usual regulatory and public comment process.

The rules affect 76,000 inmates, most serving time for violent offenses. They took effect May 1, although it will be months or years until inmates accumulate enough credits to significantly shorten their sentences.

The department says it acted under the authority given it by voters when they passed Proposition 57 in 2016, allowing earlier parole for most inmates.

