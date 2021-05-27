State district attorneys file lawsuit over California prison good conduct rules

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Three-quarters of California's district attorneys are suing the state in a bid to block emergency rules that expand good conduct credits that could eventually bring earlier releases for tens of thousands of inmates.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday says Department of Corrections officials bypassed the usual regulatory and public comment process.

The rules affect 76,000 inmates, most serving time for violent offenses. They took effect May 1, although it will be months or years until inmates accumulate enough credits to significantly shorten their sentences.

The department says it acted under the authority given it by voters when they passed Proposition 57 in 2016, allowing earlier parole for most inmates.