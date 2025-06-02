Stand up on the plane too early? You could be risking a fine

(CNN) — We all want to get off the plane as soon as it lands, but that can become a disorderly scramble, even before the aircraft has come to halt.

Now the Turkish government has decided enough is enough.

A memo from the country’s Directorate General of Civil Aviation says that passengers can be fined if they “stand up, go to the corridor, open the overhead bins and proceed along the aisles … despite the announcements about the rules during taxi after landing, when the aircraft has not yet reached the parking position and the seat belt warning lights have not turned off.”

The amount of the fine was not mentioned, and it’s unclear if anyone has actually been given one. But considering that IGA Istanbul Airport is the best connected airport in the world and this rule applies to all commercial flights entering the country, there are a lot of travelers who could potentially come under scrutiny.

Besides the people who stand up before the plane is safely at the gate, fines can also be issued to “⁠passengers who use or attempt to use smoke-producing devices or products (aka vapes) on the aircraft.”

