Staircase proposed for Beacon's Beach in Encinitas

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - A bluff that overlooks Beacon’s Beach in Encinitas is on the brink of collapsing, which could mean changes for the walking trail that leads visitors down to the beach.

The City of Encinitas says the bluff is at risk. There is a low-lying failure and the bluff could fall, taking the walking trail with it.

“We’ve been told by our experts that there is a chance that the slide could happen at any time,”says Brenda Wisneski, Developmental Services Director for the City of Encinitas.

Visitors at Beacon’s Beach say they feel the walking trail makes the beach different from others. “It’s one of my favorite beaches in all of San Diego. A part of that is because of the access, this trail is highly unique and it's not stairs,” says Mark Tayer.

The city has a proposal to add a staircase south of the entry to the trail.

“That is the most safe, the most secure. It requires a minimal amount of stability at the base of it,” says Wisneski.

Wisneski says the city also has plans to move the parking lot back from the failure area. This could mean fewer parking spaces for visitors.

The city hopes to begin construction in the fall of 2019. The proposal will go to the planning commission next. The trail will stay there until it poses a safety issue to visitors.

On Wednesday, the City of Encinitas will have an open house where members of the community can voice their concerns. The open house is schedule at 6 p.m. at City Hall.