SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - The State Route 78 connector to the southbound Interstate 5 will close Saturday, June 16.

The connector will be closed from 4:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. for a maintenance operation.

Caltrans reports the eastbound Vista Way on-ramp to southbound I-5 will also be closed.

Motorists can use the following detours: