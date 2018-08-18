Spring Valley homes without water after water main break

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. (KGTV) - Seventeen homes in Spring Valley were without water Friday night, after a water main break.

The homes were mostly along Rothgard Road, according to officials with the Helix Water District.

An 8-inch water main broke near Harmony Lane and Cristobal Drive around 3:30 p.m. Crews turned off the water before 4 p.m. to begin repairs.

There was a water truck brought out for families impacted by the water shut off.

Crews expect to have repairs completed, and the water turned on again by the Saturday morning.