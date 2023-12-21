How to enroll your school in the San Diego County Scripps Regional Spelling Bee

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — ABC 10News is proud to be the official San Diego regional partner of the Scripps National Spelling Bee for the 2023-24 school year!

Together, we can give students the words they need to shine their light on the world.

The San Diego County Scripps Regional Spelling Bee takes place in the spring of 2024. Teachers can enroll their elementary or middle school online, and the deadline is Jan. 31, 2024.

The price to enroll your school is $199.

Schools that enroll in the 2024 Bee program receive the following benefits:



Exclusive online access to the teachers-only section of spellingbee.com

Official competition lists for use in conducting classroom and school spelling bees

The Great Words, Great Works reading list with all source books, organized by reading level

Supplemental vocabulary materials for classroom and school levels

Customizable certificates for your participants and school champion

Britannica Online for Kids: A one-year subscription to Britannica Online for Kids to award to a participant in your school's spelling bee program. If your school enrolls on or before September 30, your school receives TWO one-year subscriptions to Britannica Online for Kids

Study Materials: The 4,000-word Words of the Champions study guide for school champions that includes the 450-word School Spelling Bee Study List

By inspiring your students to explore words, the Scripps National Spelling Bee illuminates pathways to lifelong curiosity, celebrates academic achievement and enriches communities. In addition to the academic benefits your students cultivate by taking part in the Bee program, they also will develop important life skills—like goal setting, work ethic and public speaking—that will help them as they advance in school and eventually to successful careers.

Follow this link to begin the enrollment process for your school.

10News will continue to follow the Bee locally until the national competition on May 27.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee is put on by ABC 10News' parent company, E.W. Scripps.