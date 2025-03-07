Catching up with 2012 winner of Scripps National Spelling Bee

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Snigdha Nandipata, the winner of the San Diego County and National Scripps Spelling Bees in 2012, spoke to ABC 10News about her formative experience at the bee.

Following her education in San Diego County, Nandipata went on to graduate from Yale with a bachelor's degree in Neuroscience. She is also a published author, showing that her early commitment to literacy truly paid off.

