Space Force field command to be located at LA military base

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Los Angeles Air Force Base will serve as a field command site for the U.S. Space Force.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that the military will establish the Space Systems Command at the base near Los Angeles International Airport.

No timetable was offered, but the governor said in a statement that the field command will have "nationwide authority over launches and procurement."

The Space Force was launched in December 2019 under President Donald Trump as the first new military service since establishment of the Air Force as an independent entity in 1947.

It operates as part of the Air Force.