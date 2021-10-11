Watch
Southwest Airlines flight cancellations continue into Monday

Posted at 6:31 AM, Oct 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-11 09:31:52-04

(AP) -- Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds more flights Monday following a weekend of major service disruptions.

According to Flightaware, the carrier has cancelled 348 flights Monday and delayed another 303 flights.

At San Diego International Airport, 16 Southwest flights (eight arrivals and eight departures through noon) were either canceled or delayed as of 6:15 a.m.

The Dallas-based airline had blamed air traffic control issues and weather for its weekend "operational challenges" that saw over 1,000 cancelled flights on Sunday alone.

Southwest Airlines was the only airline to report the issues on that scale.

