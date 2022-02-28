Watch
Southern California man wanted for allegedly stealing $1M worth of COVID-19 tests

Posted at 7:43 AM, Feb 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-28 10:43:03-05

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) -- Authorities say they are seeking a Southern California warehouse manager who is accused of stealing more than $1 million worth of COVID-19 tests from his employer's clinic.

Santa Ana police say 33-year-old Carlitos Peralta had access to his employer's shipping and delivery system. His employer has seven warehouses nationwide that are used to store and ship COVID-19 tests to customers that include clinics, pop-up testing sites, schools and hotels.

Police say Peralta diverted nearly 100 separate shipments from multiple warehouses to his home.

