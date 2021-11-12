Watch
News

Actions

Southern California man says he killed 2 women with meat cleaver

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Tape cordons off the scene of a shooting, Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
crime scene tape police line generic
Posted at 11:56 AM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 14:56:02-05

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man says he killed two women with a meat cleaver after a New Year’s Eve party while his wife and son waited in a car outside.

The Orange County Register says Christopher Ireland of Huntington Beach took the stand Wednesday. He's charged with the Jan. 1, 2017, murders of Yolanda Holtrey and Michelle Luke and with setting fire to Holtrey’s Westminster home to destroy evidence.

Ireland testified that he killed the women after Holtrey caught him having sex with Luke while Ireland’s wife and 11-year-old son were in a car parked outside, waiting for Ireland to leave.

He says the women attacked him first.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER

Leadership

SUBMIT YOUR NOMINEE TODAY!