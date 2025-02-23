Otay Mesa crash leaves motorcyclist injured

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A motorcyclist fractured an arm today when his bike crossed a road and struck a curb in the Otay Mesa area of San Diego.

The crash was reported at 3:35 p.m. Saturday in the 8800 block of Paseo De La Fuente, according to San Diego Police Department Officer J. Perales.

The 40-year-old man was eastbound on a 2020 Yamaha Tenere 700 motorcycle when he crossed into the westbound lane and struck the curbline, Perales said. He continued onto a sidewalk and hit a dirt embankment.

"The male suffered an open displaced fracture to the arm,'' the officer said.

Paramedics took him to a hospital for treatment, Perales said. Investigators do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

