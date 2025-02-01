Elderly man injured in hit-and-run accident in San Ysidro

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 71-year-man was hospitalized yesterday after he was involved in a collision with a vehicle while crossing the street in the San Ysidro neighborhood of San Diego.

San Diego Police Department officers responded at 8:52 p.m. Friday to 100 Via De San Ysidro where they learned the pedestrian was attempting to cross Via De San Ysidro east to west, said SDPD Officer Jose Perales.

The pedestrian ran into the northbound lanes of Via De San Ysidro as a vehicle of unknown make and model -- possibly a red Jeep -- traveling east on 100 West Calle Primera turned north onto Via De San Ysidro. The man ran into the driver's side of the vehicle and fell into the street, Perales said, and the vehicle drove away the scene.

The man sustained a fracture to his leg, which police say is considered non-life threatening. He was taken to a hospital.

It was unknown whether alcohol was a factor in the collision.

The department's Traffic Division will handle the investigation and anyone with related information is asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime

Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

