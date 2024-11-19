Maintenance work begins on Imperial Beach Pier

IMPERIAL BEACH, Calif. (KGTV) — The Imperial Beach Pier will undergo $2.6 million maintenance for the next two weeks, prompting closures.

Crews arrived Monday morning to replace two pilings to maintain the pier's structural integrity.

The pier will close on Wednesday and fully reopen on Saturday. It will partially close again next Monday.

The closure impacts businesses, fishermen and residents who love to walk on the pier.

"We want to make sure that we preserve this asset for the community because it is. It is their asset," said Jesus Pubela, capital project manager at the Port of San Diego. "They are the ones that enjoy the sun, the sun sets, they go out and fish or maybe catch, maybe catch a po boy at ten fish. So it's really- it's really for them to just make sure that we continue to have this place open and available for them to group up and have these memories that they build."

The port will also replace deck boards and do some utility piping work.

Since 2020, it has spent about $3.5 million on pier improvements, which include new wood railing, fresh paint, fishing rod holders, and more.

The pier should be fully open by Nov. 18.