17 injured after truck collides into trolley in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Seventeen people were injured Tuesday afternoon after a truck collided with an MTS trolley in Chula Vista, the city's fire department said.

Fire officials said the accident happened at approximately 4:30 p.m. at Industrial Boulevard and L Street. An MTS spokesperson said the truck broadsided a northbound trolley at the L Street grade crossing. One person inside the truck was injured, according to Chula Vista Police Department.

"Currently there is no Trolley service between H Street Trolley Station and the Iris Avenue Transit Center," a statement from MTS said. "MTS is providing bus shuttles to serve impacted stations between H St. and Iris."

MTS also said it anticipates service to resume in a limited capacity tomorrow morning and is anticipating delays for the rest of the evening and tomorrow morning for those using the Blue Line.

"MTS is investigating the incident and will provide further details when the investigation is complete," the statement said.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

