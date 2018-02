SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - San Diego Police surrounded a home Monday after a report of a dispute between a mother and son.

The incident started about 10:30 a.m. in the 7400 block of Peter Pan Ave., police said.

Officers said a mother and son fought and the mother left the home. The son stayed inside and had access to weapons, leading police to surround the house.

The son was detained without incident, police said.