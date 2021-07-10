Watch
Smoke, extreme heat pose harsh test for West Coast vineyards

Andrew Selsky/AP
Alejandra Morales Buscio, of Salem, Oregon, reaches up to pull the leaf canopy over pinot noir grapes on Thursday, July 8, 2021, to shade the fruit from the sun, at Willamette Valley Vineyards in Turner, Ore. After a recent record heat wave and more hot weather expected, workers in several Pacific Northwest wineries will trim less of the leaf canopy to keep the grapes shaded and prevent sunburn. Winemakers are worried about what's still ahead this summer amid a historic drought tied to climate change and wildfire risk. (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky)
Posted at 11:55 AM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 14:55:35-04

TURNER, Ore. (AP) — The heat wave that recently hit the Pacific Northwest subjected the region’s vineyards to record-breaking temperatures nine months after the fields that produce world-class wine were blanketed by wildfire smoke.

But when temperatures began climbing close to 120 degrees in late June, the grapes in Oregon and Washington state were still young, many still shaded by leaf canopies that had not been trimmed back yet.

That saved them from harm. If it had been earlier or later in the growing season, it could have been disastrous.

The bad news is that extreme heat events and wildfires are apt to become more frequent because of climate change.

