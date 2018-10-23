Small plane crashes on 101 Freeway near LA

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A single-engine airplane has crash-landed and burned on a Southern California freeway.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says the plane struck the center divider of U.S. 101 and the pilot was removed from the craft without injury early Tuesday afternoon.

No vehicles were involved in the crash about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of downtown Los Angeles.

The aircraft appeared to be a vintage propeller plane with World War II-era German air force markings.

The crash snarled traffic on U.S. 101, a major California highway.