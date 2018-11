OTAY MOUNTAIN (CNS) - Firefighters quickly contained a small brush fire on Otay Mountain Saturday, a fire official said.

The fire was reported on the mountain, which is east of Otay Mesa and just north of the U.S.-Mexico border, around 11:30 a.m., Cal Fire Capt. Issac Sanchez said. The fire was stopped at about a third of an acre, Sanchez told City News Service.

The fire was under investigation, and Sanchez said he had no information on a possible cause.