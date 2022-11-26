Small businesses push for sustainable shopping during the holidays

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It’s that time of the year when we all rush to buy more. But a group of local businesses is asking buyers to take a second and think about where their goods are coming from.

“All the people around you, for the most part, have a different talent to make something," said Michaela Kenney, Owner of Sage of the Valley. "We can buy from them and support them instead of buying from large corporations where we don’t really know what’s going on.”

Michaela Kenney and other small business owners created a sustainable holiday market this weekend in North Park to promote an environmentally friendly shopping experience.

“Everyone wants to gift give," said Isabelle DeMillan, Owner of the Mighty Bin. "It’s a great time to seek out those businesses that are doing good and have a focus on where they’re sourcing their materials. Where these products are going to end up.”

Many of the materials used to create these products are reusable and result in one-of-a-kind handmade gifts. Kenney says she sometimes takes four hours to create a pair of earrings.

“All of the supplies and beads that I do buy, a lot of them are abalone shells, different stones, and I buy them from local bead stores. So everything goes around the community,” Kenney said.

Whether you’re stocking up the kitchen or buying new jewelry. These shop owners ask that you do it with small businesses and the environment in mind.

“It’s best to find things that are durable that are going to last, and if you really need this product, if it’s going to benefit you,” DeMillan said.

