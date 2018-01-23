Skydiver killed after fall into roof of Southern California home

PERRIS, Calif. (KGTV) - A skydiver died Monday after a crash into the roof of a home in Perris.

The incident happened just before 3 p.m. on Caldera St., according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The skydiver was on a solo dive. Deputies have not released the victim's identity or cause of the crash.

Firefighters are removing the body of a skydiver who died when he crashed into the roof of a Perris home pic.twitter.com/g31kX5QQmo — Rob McMillan (@abc7robmcmillan) January 23, 2018

Skydiver dies after crashing into roof of Perris home pic.twitter.com/Z7UmV7HErr — Rob McMillan (@abc7robmcmillan) January 23, 2018

The tragedy happened several streets away from the home where Riverside County Sheriff's investigators say children were held captive by their parents.

