Shuttered San Luis Rey Downs Country Club gets new life

BONSALL, Calif. (KGTV) — The San Luis Rey Downs Country Club and Golf Course shut down after being a popular spot for many in the community for over 50 years.

After four years of being a vacant property, a new project is underway to revamp the area. The Myrtle Creek Botanical Garden and Nursery has purchased the buildings that used to house the restaurant and banquet rooms. They’ll be revamping the inside and adding updates.

The marketing director for Myrtle Creek, Kevin MacGregor tells 10News, “It’ll be basically what it was for the past 50 years, but with our spin on it minus the golf course of course”.

The County of San Diego Department of Parks and Recreation tells 10News they purchased 200 acres from the golf course when it first shut down. They have plans to protect the natural habitats in the area with possibly adding some hiking trails. No revamped golf course is in any plans.

Neighbors in the area are looking forward to the day the lot won’t be vacant and instead will bring them restaurants and bars right to their neighborhood.

They tell 10News, over the past four years there’s been a problem with added trash and vandalism on the property. With construction underway and official new owners, they’re hopeful the mischief will subside.

Phase two will include remodeling to the hotel also on the property. Myrtle Creek has plans to turn it into a 23-room boutique hotel.

Christine Hoffman has lived in the neighborhood for 25 years, she even played on the golf course when it was open.

Hoffman tells us the past four years have been sad for the neighbors nearby.

"To see it go in such disrepair the last few years is kind of heartbreaking," Hoffman said.

Hoffman, like many other neighbors, are looking forward to the project. Because it’ll stay the same size and bring similar traffic as the golf course, no one is doubting the benefits of the project.