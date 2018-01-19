Deputy-involved shooting in North San Diego County leads to chase, arrest in Temecula

Allison Horn
12:10 PM, Jan 19, 2018
FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) - A shooting involving a Riverside County deputy in North San Diego County led to a brief pursuit that ended in Temecula Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened on Rainbow Valley Rd. and 8th St. in Rainbow, the CHP said. The area is near a nursery and the CHP offices.

Officers pursued a car up Interstate 15 and made an arrest near homes at Muirfield Dr. and Canterfield Dr. in Temecula.

There's no word on a reason for the shooting.

10News is monitoring breaking developments. 

