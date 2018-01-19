FALLBROOK, Calif. (KGTV) - A shooting involving a Riverside County deputy in North San Diego County led to a brief pursuit that ended in Temecula Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened on Rainbow Valley Rd. and 8th St. in Rainbow, the CHP said. The area is near a nursery and the CHP offices.

Officers pursued a car up Interstate 15 and made an arrest near homes at Muirfield Dr. and Canterfield Dr. in Temecula.

There's no word on a reason for the shooting.

