Shooting at Northern California teen's birthday party leaves 18-year-old woman dead, 6 wounded

ANTIOCH, Calif. (AP) — A shooting broke out at a birthday party crashed by uninvited guests, leaving an 18-year-old woman dead and six wounded in Northern California, police said.

The shooting happened early Sunday during a birthday party for a 19-year-old man at a home in Antioch, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco, the Antioch Police Department said in a statement. Those responsible for the violence fled before officers arrived and no one was arrested, police said.

Some of the victims drove themselves to local hospitals after “a panic where attendees ... fled in multiple directions and into the neighborhood,” according to police, who noted that they responded to multiple 911 calls about the shooting just before 1 a.m.

The 18-year-old woman was taken to a hospital, where she died. Wounded guests included four other women, ages 19 and 20, and two men, age 18 and 19, police said. Their injuries were not life-threatening.