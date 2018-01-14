Sheriff's deputies searching for suspects in Rancho Santa Fe home invasion

RANCHO SANTA FE (KGTV) - Sheriff's deputies are searching for four masked gunmen who robbed a Rancho Santa Fe home Friday night.

Four masked men broke into a home in the 3900 block of Stonebridge Lane about 11 p.m. Friday, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The suspects bound the victims and then ransacked the home, sheriff's deputies said.

Sheriff's deputies did not say how many people were inside the home at the time of the robbery or how much was taken.

The suspects are described as four black adult men each wearing masks and armed with guns.

If you have information about this robbery, please call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.