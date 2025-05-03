Sheriff on collaborating with federal authorities after recent executive orders

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The White House is threatening to prosecute and even arrest local officials following policies that protect undocumented immigrants. Multiple executive orders signed this week establish the federal government as the top authority on immigration policy.

"The Sheriff is the sole authority for setting policy for my organization and so it should stand the same with the federal government," said San Diego County Sheriff Kelly Martinez.

These recent actions from the Trump administration don't phase Sheriff Martinez. She says she will continue to abide by state law. The California Values Act, also known as SB54, limits her cooperation with federal immigration authorities.

"Why is it so clear to you that you should follow SB54 despite anything that's happening with the county or federal government?"

"Ultimately, a lot of this will be settled in court, but I feel comfortable with what we're doing. We haven't run into any conflicts there, I think what we're doing aligns with state, local, and federal laws," Martinez said.

One executive order calls for the Sheriff's Office and other local law enforcement agencies to coordinate with federal authorities through Homeland Security Task Forces. These task forces were created in January and have a number of responsibilities, including the implementation of federal immigration law.

"If the administration gives them a mission of strictly immigration enforcement, we will no longer participate in those task forces."

The order also promises to maximize the use of federal resources in support of local law enforcement.

This includes improving the quality of training, increasing pay and benefits, expanding legal protections, and enhancing sentences for crimes against officers.

"How do you feel about that sentiment of support from the federal government?"

"I think it's terrific. Local law enforcement could certainly use the support."

Sheriff Martinez is less enthusiastic about this portion of the order..

Which directs the attorney general to offer surplus military assets to local agencies…

She says deputies already use some military-grade equipment like drones, and armored vehicles, but only as dictated by state law.

"Everything we carry is geared toward de-escalation and the ability to save lives. We don't get surplus military equipment directly from the military."

"And you don't plan to in the future?"

"I don't think we have a need to. We have a budget for the equipment we do need. And do a good job at strategically identifying equipment that we think will help our communities."

Martinez is hopeful for federal support when it comes to county jails. She says some need infrastructure improvements and the Vista Detention Facility should be completely rebuilt. She's curious how these decisions from the White House will play out at the local level.